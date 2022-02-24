Advertisement

Housing crisis: Video shows desperation for finding affordable homes

A real estate agent in North Carolina posted a video on social media showing the reality of the housing market. (Source: WTVD, Facebook/Monique Edward)
By Amber Rupinta
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) – A real estate agent in North Carolina posted a video on social media this week showing the reality of the housing market.

“I told the truth, we’re having a housing crisis,” Monique Edwards said in the video. “This is a home priced under $300,000 in the Raleigh area, and as you can see, [there are] cars upon cars upon cars.”

Edwards said the home she was showing was priced at $260,000. She feels it’s a teachable moment for her clients to understand why they have to bid the way they do on a home.

“People are so desperate for a home under a particular price point because people don’t make as much money,” she explained.

“Supply is so scary now,” said homebuyer Tuan Nguyen, who placed an offer on the home. “It’s obvious that everybody is trying to win this contract.”

According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over asking price, which is not uncommon in this market.

According to the MLS, or multiple listing services, in the Raleigh-Durham area, there were about 6,900 houses for sale before the pandemic in January 2020.

Fast forward two years and a pandemic, in January 2022, there were just over 1,800 homes for sale in the same area.

The current supply and demand had led to bidding wars and cash offers, which are hard for buyers to compete with.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Javaar Watkins, 30, and Teeanthony Watkins, 28
Verdict rendered for Minnesota men charged in Bismarck shooting
Jonathan Hernandez, 35
Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden to outline sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia after fierce battle, adviser says
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he thought he saw AR-15 fire
According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: video shows desperation for finding affordable homes
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion