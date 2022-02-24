Former Marauders pitcher joining Arizona Diamondbacks as strength coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former University of Mary pitcher Nathan Kolb is being hired as an assistant strength coach by Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kolb pitched for the Marauders the past two seasons, seeing only one inning of work. He then joined the school’s kinesiology program as a graduate student.

Kolb, originally from Cloverdale, British Columbia, Canada, spent two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College before transferring to UMary.

“I spent many spring breaks growing up watching spring training games in Arizona on family trips and now I get to be a part of spring training in a more personal, professional, and exciting way with the Diamondbacks team. This opportunity is unbelievable, and a dream come true.”

Kolb begins with the D-Backs’ rookie affiliate club next week.

