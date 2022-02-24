Class-A basketball poll Feb. 23

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of victories just five days apart over Century propels Minot into the number one position in the Class-A boys basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Patriots slip to third while Davies holds the second spot.

Century is undefeated and number one ranked in the Class-A girls basketball poll.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (10) — 19-2 Record — 66 pts — Last week: 3rd

2. Fargo Davies (4) — 17-2 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bismarck Century — 17-4 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 1st

4. Bismarck High — 16-4 Record — 30 pts — Last week: 5th

5. West Fargo — 14-4 Record — 8 pts — Last week: 4th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo Sheyenne (16-4) and Fargo North (11-8)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (14) — 19-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Minot High — 17-3 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. West Fargo Sheyenne — 17-3 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Bismarck High — 16-3 Record — 28 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Fargo Davies — 17-2 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5th

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES

