Advertisement

Bismarck business able to find avocados amid temporary ban on imports from Mexico

Avocados
Avocados(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. lifted a ban on Mexican avocado imports. Despite the embargo being ended, avocado prices have risen nationwide since the ban was implemented on February 12th.

However, representatives from the Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-Op say they have kept a close watch on the temporary avocado ban, and as a result, they haven’t increased the price of their avocados.

“We’ve been watching the market and in communication with our suppliers for the organic avocados. We know that they also have been watching it closely and making sure that they have enough product to supply for us and other co-ops,” said Sammy Peterson with the Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-Op.

Sammy Peterson from the Food Co-Op says it is possible prices will go up if demand grows for organic avocados. The Mexican avocado harvest lasts from January through March.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant

Latest News

bath bombs
Mandan boy’s bath bombs for Down syndrome awareness get national attention
Senators call for increased gas exports – Senator John Hoeven quote
ND senators call for liquid natural gas export increase
Farming
NDFU seeks to end monopolistic practices in ranch, farm industry
Kalsey Kronberg's technology class
Watford City students learn about programing through video game design class