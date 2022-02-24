Bismarck business able to find avocados amid temporary ban on imports from Mexico

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. lifted a ban on Mexican avocado imports. Despite the embargo being ended, avocado prices have risen nationwide since the ban was implemented on February 12th.

However, representatives from the Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-Op say they have kept a close watch on the temporary avocado ban, and as a result, they haven’t increased the price of their avocados.

“We’ve been watching the market and in communication with our suppliers for the organic avocados. We know that they also have been watching it closely and making sure that they have enough product to supply for us and other co-ops,” said Sammy Peterson with the Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-Op.

Sammy Peterson from the Food Co-Op says it is possible prices will go up if demand grows for organic avocados. The Mexican avocado harvest lasts from January through March.

