$5 million in cocaine seized in North Dakota drug bust

CARRINGTON, N.D. - Roughly $5 million worth of cocaine was seized earlier this month in Foster County, according to a post on the Carrington Police Department’s Facebook page.

Investigators said on Feb. 18 an officer came into contact with roughly 290 pounds’ worth of cocaine.

The department said the person in possession of the drugs was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are assisting in the case.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

