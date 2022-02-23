Why you may be paying more and waiting longer for auto parts

MINOT, N.D. – If you are experiencing car troubles or looking to get some new auto parts, you may have to wait a while.

Because of the supply chain crisis, mechanic shops like Harley’s Automotive Center are having a hard time getting parts, fluids, and oil into the shop.

In previous years, the shop could order a certain part and get it in the next day, but now it’s taking weeks or even months for some parts and prices are also skyrocketing.

“It’s impacted the customers, they just have to be informed that there is that unknown. We don’t know when we are going to get parts at times and they’ve had to resort to rental vehicles. We do have loaner vehicles,” said Brandon Valdez with Harley’s Automotive Center.

Valdez said the best thing to do is to keep up with regular maintenance of your car to avoid a serious problem.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.