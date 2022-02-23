W-I-N-N-E-R: Meet this year’s Ward County Spelling Bee champs

MINOT, N.D. – For more than 50 years, kids from across Ward County bring their knowledge and spelling skills to Minot for the annual spelling bee. Just around 75 students from 27 area schools competed Wednesday afternoon for the Ward County Spelling Bee champion title.

Word after word was called out as students took their shot at becoming the 2022 Ward County Spelling Bee Champion.

After several rounds and about a hundred words, fifth-grader Temi Omole came out on top.

“It was really scary because there were a lot of older people there, but I beat them,” Tami Omole, the winner from Edison Elementary School.

The words progressively got harder throughout the rounds, but sixth-grader runner-up from Surry School Milo Underwood said you just have to give it your best.

“I actually had no idea how to spell cornucopia,” said Underwood.

Both students added that like anything else, practice makes perfect.

“I practiced with my mom a lot at least an hour a day,” said Omole.

Organizer and Ward County’s Superintendent of Schools Jodi Johnson said the competition goes beyond just spelling words.

“It gives you real-life experience of spelling at a mic, in front of people, talking, you have to maintain a certain demeanor. It’s not easy for everybody and this is giving them real-life experience with those things,” said Johnson.

Both Milo and Temi will go to the state spelling bee in Bismarck to represent the county.

The state spelling bee is on March 21.

Winners from that bee go to nationals in Washington, D.C.

