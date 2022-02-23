Verdict rendered for Minnesota men charged in Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury has rendered a verdict for two Minnesota men accused of shooting a man in Bismarck.

Bismarck police arrested Javaar Watkins, 30, and Teeanthony Watkins, 28, in October 2020 after police responded to a shooting where one man was injured.

The men were charged with attempted murder in state court, but the charges were dropped so federal charges could proceed.

Friday, jurors found Javaar Watkins guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Teeanthony Watkins was acquitted of the same charge.

Javaar Watkins’ sentencing is set for May 18.

