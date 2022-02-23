U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dakota Access Pipeline appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court rejected an appeal Tuesday from the company that operates the Dakota Access Pipeline, which leaves the pipeline open to environmental review and puts its future in question.

It’s been five years since the protests in Morton County drew national attention to the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Reservation. Still, opponents of the pipeline maintain their position.

“Shut the pipeline down and either reroute it or make sure that it’s safe and it’s effectively going to not damage the environment,” said Doug CrowGhost, water resources administrator for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Officials in the oil industry don’t expect the court’s denial to hear the case to affect the pipeline’s operation.

“DAPL has operated now for nearly three years just the way it was designed to, incredibly efficiently, effectively, every single day. And DAPL was a gamechanger for the Bakken and the state of North Dakota,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s rejection of the appeal, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting an extended environmental review, which critics of the pipeline say should’ve been completed before construction began. Pipeline experts say if the pipeline were to shut down as a result of the environmental review, it would be bad for the state.

“In the event that the Dakota Access Pipeline would cease operations, it would have a swift and immediate negative impact on the state of North Dakota and on the U.S. as a whole,” said Justin Kringstad, with the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

But proponents of the pipeline say it’s unlikely the environmental impact statement would halt production.

“It’s not like this was built and somebody said well we’re just worried about moving energy or anything like that. There’s been an incredible amount of due-diligence done so that everyone’s protected and it can operate safely,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

The pipeline began operations in 2017 and carries up to 750,000 barrels of oil per day.

A draft version of the environmental impact statement might become available in the coming weeks. As for why the Supreme Court rejected the appeal, they didn’t give an explanation. However, they’re extremely selective about the cases they choose to take up. They can only hear about 1% of the more than 7,000 cases they’re asked to review in a given year.

