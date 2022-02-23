Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2-22-22 is a once-in-a-lifetime date. It’s also one of the easiest dates to remember for a wedding anniversary. That’s why couples flocked to the courthouse to tie the knot Tuesday.

Beginning when the doors opened at the Burleigh County Courthouse, weddings were scheduled every half-an-hour all day long. It’s the busiest day for weddings the clerk and security officers at the courthouse can remember. The happy couples say it’s a day they won’t forget.

“It’s a set-in-stone date that’s never going to happen again,” said newlywed Sarah Hall.

“Eight years of dating and a perfect date to sum it up,” said newlywed Matthew Hall.

During the Hall’s wedding, the clock in the courtroom read 2:22 p.m.

The date is a five-digit palindrome, but it’s extra special because the “Two-sday” is a global celebration. If you use the day-month-year system to write the date, it also forms an eight-digit palindrome: 22-02-2022.

