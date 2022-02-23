Advertisement

Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22

Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2-22-22 is a once-in-a-lifetime date. It’s also one of the easiest dates to remember for a wedding anniversary. That’s why couples flocked to the courthouse to tie the knot Tuesday.

Beginning when the doors opened at the Burleigh County Courthouse, weddings were scheduled every half-an-hour all day long. It’s the busiest day for weddings the clerk and security officers at the courthouse can remember. The happy couples say it’s a day they won’t forget.

“It’s a set-in-stone date that’s never going to happen again,” said newlywed Sarah Hall.

“Eight years of dating and a perfect date to sum it up,” said newlywed Matthew Hall.

During the Hall’s wedding, the clock in the courtroom read 2:22 p.m.

The date is a five-digit palindrome, but it’s extra special because the “Two-sday” is a global celebration. If you use the day-month-year system to write the date, it also forms an eight-digit palindrome: 22-02-2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Montana avalanche kills North Dakotan
Bismarck man killed in Montana avalanche
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Bryton Allard
At 21, Powers Lake Police Chief becomes one of the youngest leaders in the nation

Latest News

Senator John Hoeven
Hoeven, Cramer push back against vaccine mandates for truckers
lessons from volleyball
Wachter Middle School volleyball team learns important lessons from special teammate
Sisters House
CHI Williston turning Sisters House into daycare facility
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described