Rolla temporarily limits recycling center as garbage piles up

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROLLA, N.D. – The Rolla Recycling Center is temporarily limiting some of its services after the city council received a report stating that the center is overrun with garbage rather than recycling materials.

According to City Auditor Erica McDougall, limiting services temporarily will allow the city to catch up and get through the garbage.

They will still be accepting cardboard from businesses.

The council will meet again on March 16 to review the progress of the center.

For more information if you can drop off recyclable materials, call Rolla City Hall at 701-477-3610.

