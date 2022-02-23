Advertisement

Property tax increases could be on the way for Minot

Minot Financial Report(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A financial report released Tuesday took a look ahead at some of the factors that will likely affect Minot’s property taxes this year.

Property tax typically covers 18% of the city’s budget. For 2022 it fell to 15%. The city has worked to keep taxes flat the last few years to give residents some relief.

“We’ll see what happens this year. I don’t know what we’re going to have for an increase in values yet. Certainly, inflation is going to be difficult. I don’t expect we’re going to be able to keep up with inflation,” said David Lakefield, Minot city finance.

Conversations have already begun to figure out the 2023 budget.

