Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child

Man accused of sexually abusing sleeping child(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man is in custody after law enforcement say he molested a sleeping child.

The victim told a Williston detective that Jonathan Hernandez, 35, sexually abused her in April and May of 2021.

Hernandez stated he had been living with a family member of the victim at the time, but all members of the household were separated because they were quarantining with COVID-19.

He told police his pornography addiction played a role in what happened.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of felony gross sexual imposition. He is in custody on a $200,000 bond.

