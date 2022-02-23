Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man is in custody after law enforcement say he molested a sleeping child.

The victim told a Williston detective that Jonathan Hernandez, 35, sexually abused her in April and May of 2021.

Hernandez stated he had been living with a family member of the victim at the time, but all members of the household were separated because they were quarantining with COVID-19.

He told police his pornography addiction played a role in what happened.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of felony gross sexual imposition. He is in custody on a $200,000 bond.

