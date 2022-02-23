Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman appeared in court Tuesday, facing a felony charge of child neglect after an infant in her care died Saturday.

It is unclear how the three-week-old infant died, but Bismarck police say they found the baby “obviously deceased” with 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk the sole adult at the scene.

Court documents report that Black Elk had been in an altercation with the baby’s father who had left the home around 1:30 a.m., a few hours before police arrived. She said the baby had been alive at that time.

Black Elk told police she was so intoxicated she did not recall details of the fight. She told police she had swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but around 6 a.m. the baby had died.

Black Elk is in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4, 2022.

