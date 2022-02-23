Advertisement

Noem announces she is writing book about her life

Cover of Noem's biography, "Not My First Rodeo" published by Twelve
Cover of Noem's biography, "Not My First Rodeo" published by Twelve(Twelve Publishing)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem says she is writing a book about her experiences growing up in South Dakota and how it contributed to her life in politics.

Noem announced the book Wednesday morning on a segment of Fox and Friends on Fox News. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons Learned from the Heartland” will be released this summer.

The publisher’s website describes the book as “the story of a life lived so far,” rather than just a book about politics.

“From a rising star in Republican politics, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem tells her rough and tumble story of growing up on a ranch, and how a blessed life of true grit taught her how to lead,” a segment of the description reads.

The book’s list price is $30 for a hardcover, or $16.99 for an e-book edition.

