Nearly $9 million lost by North Dakotans due to fraud in 2021

Fraud alert
Fraud alert(MGN)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fraud proved expensive for North Dakota residents in 2021.

The Federal Trade Commission says it received more than 3,300 fraud reports from residents in the state, resulting in a loss of almost $9 million. The average loss was $440.

The FTC says the top categories for fraud reports from North Dakota came from imposter scams, followed by online shopping, phony sweepstakes, and credit report scams.

