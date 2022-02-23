Advertisement

Minot Police Chief addresses 9-1-1 outage problem at city council

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Western North Dakota had a 9-1-1 outage for much of Tuesday.

The issue was resolved around 5 p.m., but Minot Police said it was the longest of three such outages in the last year.

Chief John Klug addressed the issue at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“It seems like we’ve been told a number of different things with this system. We’ve been told there’s redundancy, but somehow the system and the redundancy has failed on three occasions,” said Klug.

