Mandan boy’s bath bombs for Down syndrome awareness get national attention

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, we shared the story of a Mandan mom and her son who are making bath bombs to raise money for Designer Genes and awareness about Down syndrome.

We may have created a monster.

In the two days since our story aired, Jen Klein and her son Brody have been flooded with orders from all over the country.

Klein says she’s gotten more than 200 inquiries and at least 50 orders to ship out of state. Brody’s Bath Bombs will be sent as far away as Hawaii, New York, Texas, North Carolina, California, Nevada and many more.

Klein works at the south Walmart in Bismarck and says they have donated the supplies to make more bath bombs.

10-year-old Brody has Down syndrome, so every year his mom comes up with a new way to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, which is March 21. Klein said she is blown away by the response but is grateful for the awareness the story has created.

If you’d like more information, you can visit Brody’s Facebook page: Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs. That Facebook group, by the way, has more than doubled in members since Monday.

