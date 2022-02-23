Advertisement

Mandan boy’s bath bombs for Down syndrome awareness get national attention

Jen Klein and her son Brody
Jen Klein and her son Brody(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, we shared the story of a Mandan mom and her son who are making bath bombs to raise money for Designer Genes and awareness about Down syndrome.

We may have created a monster.

In the two days since our story aired, Jen Klein and her son Brody have been flooded with orders from all over the country.

Klein says she’s gotten more than 200 inquiries and at least 50 orders to ship out of state. Brody’s Bath Bombs will be sent as far away as Hawaii, New York, Texas, North Carolina, California, Nevada and many more.

Klein works at the south Walmart in Bismarck and says they have donated the supplies to make more bath bombs.

10-year-old Brody has Down syndrome, so every year his mom comes up with a new way to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, which is March 21. Klein said she is blown away by the response but is grateful for the awareness the story has created.

If you’d like more information, you can visit Brody’s Facebook page: Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs. That Facebook group, by the way, has more than doubled in members since Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Jerry Lopez
Morton County police looking for missing high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Grand Forks gives initial nod to Chinese corn milling plant
Shayna Monson
Dickinson native shares her story of survival in new NDDOT ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Man accused of sexually abusing sleeping child
Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child