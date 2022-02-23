KMOT’s County by County, February 2, 2022

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s edition of County by County, Your News leader looks at two events in different counties involving our first responders and another county that is stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

Those in Minot will have the chance to drink a cup of coffee with a cop Wednesday morning!

Minot Police will be chatting with the public on February 23 at The Station Coffee-Urban Gourmet from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

They hope to meet community members and have a friendly and informal conversation about topics that matter to them.

The department has hosted a number of these events throughout the community since 2016.

Belcourt’s Rural Fire Department recently added to its fleet.

The truck is a 2020 Ford F-550 and was hand-built from Heiman Fire in South Dakota.

It will be used for quick response, for car accidents and fires.

The department responds to more than 600 calls per year throughout the area, making this additional vehicle a big help for residents who are in emergency situations.

At-home COVID-19 kits are available in Burke County.

Kits are available at the county’s First District Health Unit, which is located inside the county courthouse.

The department is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Call ahead for test availability at (701) 377-2316.

