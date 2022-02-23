Hoeven, Cramer push back against vaccine mandates for truckers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer introduced legislation on Tuesday to halt vaccine mandates for truckers.

The bill, which is named the Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping (or TRUCKERS) Act, would exempt non-U.S. citizen commercial truck drivers from proof of vaccination requirements while entering the country from Canada or Mexico.

Speaking about the legislation, Senator Hoeven said:

“At a time when we’re already facing supply chain constraints, it makes no sense to make it even more difficult to transport goods and products across our shared border.”

North Dakota’s senators joined several Republican colleagues in introducing the legislation. Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement the vaccine mandates are an “extreme abuse of power” from the federal government, adding that the mandates exacerbate the supply chain crisis.

