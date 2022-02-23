Dickinson native shares her story of survival in new NDDOT ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

DICKINSON, N.D. – Every year more than 40% of fatal crashes involve alcohol. Yet, alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100% preventable.

That’s the message of a new campaign from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

In the campaign, Dickinson native Shayna Monson is sharing her story of survival, and how an impaired driver forever changed her life.

Now, in an exclusive interview, Shayna and her mom talked about the campaign, the crash and how they hope sharing their story might save lives.

Shayna Monson never dreamed she’d be the focus of a media campaign. In fact, nearly seven years ago, she wasn’t even sure she’d ever walk again.

In the summer of 2015, a drunk driver struck Shayna’s car head-on. Her two passengers, Taylor Goven and Abby Renschler, died in that crash; Shayna suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“I survived,” Shayna said.

Now, Shayna is sharing her story.

These television and radio spots will be aired statewide starting March 1.

“I’m not entirely sure why I’m here, but I just hope I can influence other people, and then hopefully no one drinks and drives anymore in the future. I just hope I can save some lives,” Shayna said.

Shayna’s mom, Connie Monson, says talking about the crash and about the years of rehab is emotional, but from the very beginning, she’s felt called to share Shayna’s story.

“In the very beginning, when the accident happened, and Shayna’s life was spared, I just told myself there’s a reason. God’s not done with her yet. He left her here for a reason. And we may never know what that reason is, but I truly believe that if we share our story with other people, if we can make an impact on other people, and they stop and think,” Connie said.

Shayna and her mom say if their story can save even one life, sharing it will be worth it.

The NDDOT “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will air throughout the month of March.

As for Shayna, she went back to college at the University of North Dakota this fall, where she was studying at the time of the crash. She has been studying neuroscience and parasitology and will graduate this spring.

