Bids come back for new Minot fire station, Edison school safe route

Minot new fire station for the west side of the city
Minot new fire station for the west side of the city(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot city officials have made progress on the new fire station for the west side of the city.

The project saw some delays because of budget issues but came back with three contracts splitting the low bid.

Roers Construction joint venture as the general contractor, C&C Plumbing and Heating for mechanical, and Jesse Braun Electric for the electrical work. It rang in at more than $3.8 million.

“Fire Station 5 has been planned for five years with the purchase of land and the RFQ for architectural designs in 2017. Due to the budget shortages, this project was delayed until the 2022 budget,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

The council members moved Tuesday to start bid tabulation, and work on the new station should start this year.

Bids also came back on the Edison safe routes project. The council voted to approve Ti-Zack concrete for the work at the cost of more than $1.03 million.

The project is meant to add safety features that will protect children on their way to and from school.

