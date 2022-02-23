Audit to begin on the City of Parshall

PARSHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The state auditor’s office is set to begin an audit on the City of Parshall, by request of a citizen-led petition.

An audit of a city by way of a petition is the first of its kind for the state department. The state auditor says the public will receive the results of the audit once it is complete.

“We look forward to working with the staff of the City of Parshall to address the concerns that were brought to our attention,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

