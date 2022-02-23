Advertisement

Audit to begin on the City of Parshall

Parshall audit
Parshall audit(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The state auditor’s office is set to begin an audit on the City of Parshall, by request of a citizen-led petition.

An audit of a city by way of a petition is the first of its kind for the state department. The state auditor says the public will receive the results of the audit once it is complete.

“We look forward to working with the staff of the City of Parshall to address the concerns that were brought to our attention,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Jerry Lopez
Morton County police looking for missing high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Man accused of sexually abusing sleeping child
Police say Williston man sexually abused sleeping child
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
North Dakota COVID numbers as of 2/23/22
COVID: 7.4% 14-day avg.; 1,289 total active; 53.9% fully vaccinated
26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk
Police: alcohol likely impaired Bismarck woman’s ability to care for now-deceased infant