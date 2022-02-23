Advertisement

Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials to mandatory vaccine

Vaccination
Vaccination(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toledo, Ohio (AP) — A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.

They’ve accused the Air Force of using a double standard when approving the requests. They say thousands of medical and administrative exemptions have been allowed but only a handful of religious exemptions have been granted.

Military leaders say the vaccine is critical to maintaining the readiness and the health of the force. But members of Congress and the military have questioned the exemption review process.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James
Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described
38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier
Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas
Wedding on Tuesday in Bismarck
Twosomes in Bismarck flock to courthouse for weddings with unique palindrome date: 2-22-22
40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Jerry Lopez
Morton County police looking for missing high-risk sex offender

Latest News

BNSF train
Judge blocks BNSF’s 2 biggest unions from going on strike
Tami Omole and Milo Underwood
W-I-N-N-E-R: Meet this year’s Ward County Spelling Bee champs
Javaar Watkins, 30, and Teeanthony Watkins, 28
Verdict rendered for Minnesota men charged in Bismarck shooting
Minot Financial Report
Property tax increases could be on the way for Minot