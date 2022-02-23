81st Civil Support Team leaves Bismarck for Arctic training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, the North Dakota Air National Guard loaded equipment on cargo planes and left the state on a training mission in Arctic conditions. Oh, the irony.

This C-17 Globemaster aircraft will be taking 18 members from the 81st Civil Support Team to train in Alaska. The large military transport aircraft came from Mississippi. This type of plane is used to perform tactical and strategic airlift missions, including the transport of troops and cargo throughout the world. To have one stop in Bismarck is unusual.

“The event today is actually a really big event for us, we don’t often get air loads that fly into Bismarck, North Dakota. We don’t have this type of aircraft in North Dakota,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan.

The C-17 will be picking up personnel and equipment to bring to Alaska for a two-week exercise. They will bring a Unified Command Suite which allows soldiers to crosstalk with other agencies. It is important for the equipment to be tested in cold weather to ensure it works, however, North Dakota isn’t ideal for this testing.

“It’s a deficiency that those pieces of equipment have, their LED screens. And when you take them outside and it’s below zero the battery capabilities in them depletes very rapidly. So, we have some folks from different industries coming to test some new things as well,” said Flanagan.

The other reason this exercise is important is to build relationships in case a disaster should occur.

“When we exercise, it gives us the opportunity to work closely with them. So, in the event that a real-world incident occurs, we already have those relationships built, we already know different capabilities and how we are going to respond,” said Flanagan.

As part of exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot, the Alaskan Air National Guard will host interagency partners for the homeland security and emergency response mission in and around the Arctic.

The exercise will last until March 10 and will involve personnel from 15 states.

