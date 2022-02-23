26 harvested deer tested positive for CWD in 2021, Game and Fish says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department says 26 harvested deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease during the 2021 fall hunt.

All of them were in the western part of the state.

The department says about five percent of hunters turned in a head for testing.

And the estimated infection rate in the unit with the most infections was about five percent among mule deer and three percent of whitetail deer.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.