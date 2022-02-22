Winter weather in eastern North Dakota impacting Amtrak stops

MINOT, N.D. – The winter weather hitting the eastern part of the state is impacting stops for Amtrak’s Empire Builder.

Amtrak posted on Twitter that the routes departing the west coast and heading east Sunday and Monday will detour between Minot and Fargo, and skip stops in Rugby and Devils Lake.

Those who need to change reservations should call 1-800-872-7245.

