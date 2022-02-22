Wachter Middle School volleyball team learns important lessons from special teammate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The goal of every sports team is to win at every level.

But whether young athletes know it or not, there is more to sports than just the final score. Among the best lessons we can learn from sports is how to be a better friend.

That’s something one sixth-grade volleyball team at Wachter Middle School is learning this season.

At age 12, Laila Nehls has been playing volleyball for most of her life.

“I’ve been playing since I was about three,” she said.

But this is the first time her friend Haiden Faris has ever played the game. Faris has some special needs, but with teammates like Nehls, her first volleyball season has been a successful one.

But this team doesn’t measure success in terms of wins and losses. They measure it in smiles and in friendships. By those standards, Faris and her teammates are champions.

Because when these sixth graders look at Faris they don’t see what makes her different; they see what makes her just like them.

“She just really nice,” said her teammate Hailee Smykowski.

“She’s she just another kid to them and they give her that authentic friendship,” added Wachter volleyball coach Sheila Peterson.

Nehls says she’s proud of her friend and inspired by her determination.

“That you can do whatever you put your mind to. You can believe in your dreams and just keep persevering through hard times,” said Nehls.

Those are lessons Coach Peterson hopes her players will remember for the rest of their lives, on and off the court.

So far, Faris and her teammates have won two of their three games this season.

