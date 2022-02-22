Advertisement

UPDATE: No major injuries reported after train hits semi near Leeds, ND

Train vs. semi in Leeds, ND
Train vs. semi in Leeds, ND(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor and Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A BNSF train hit a semi-truck at a railroad crossing Monday afternoon near Leeds, ND, which is about 30 minutes from Devils Lake.

BNSF officials say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 57th Ave. NE crossing.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says a fully loaded 2016 Peterbilt Semi-truck, driven by 40-year-old Isaac Conley of Williamsburg, PA failed to yield at the railroad crossing and was struck broadside on the passenger side by a BNSF train. Conley suffered only minor injuries and was transported to CHI Alexus Hospital in Devils Lake where he was treated and released. No injuries were reported for any of the BNSF train crew.

Train vs. Semi
Train vs. Semi(KVLY)

Near white-out conditions and driver inattention determined to be factors at the time of the crash.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

