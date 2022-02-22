A tie to history: street signs showcase North Dakota’s link to Abraham Lincoln

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of U.S. presidential ties to North Dakota, you might think of Theodore Roosevelt because of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the badlands. But Abraham Lincoln is uniquely bound to North Dakota as well. For Presidents Day, Your News Leader brings us more on this connection.

Abraham Lincoln passed away before North Dakota was a state, but his presence is still felt in the area.

A drive through the city of Lincoln reminds passersby of our 16th president. His actions influenced the state.

“During [Lincoln’s] presidency was when the Homestead Act was passed. And so, North Dakota really was created with the Homestead Act. That’s what made people come here and settle,” said Tracy Potter, author and retired executive director from the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation.

Lincoln also signed legislation that approved transcontinental railroads, including the Northern Pacific Railroad, and signed an act to help establish colleges specializing in agriculture and engineering.

He is the namesake of Fort Abraham Lincoln where members of the 7th Cavalry were stationed.

“Fort Lincoln was named before the city of Lincoln was named. But actually, we had a list of names to pick from and we had an election among the few residents that lived here and Lincoln came out on top,” said Karen Daly, Lincoln resident.

The names of the cavalrymen also adorn the streets of the city of Lincoln.

“Over time new council members came in and new developers came in and they kind of lost that request by the early pioneers to name [the streets] after the cavalry members,” said Karen Daly, Lincoln resident.

Most people know the name George Custer. But there’s Benteen, Stanley, Sturgis and other historic figures.

“[The history] might be a good lesson for the 45th anniversary of the City of Lincoln,” added Daly.

“It shows us how people react in different situations, that’s what I love about history,” said Potter.

On this Presidents Day, the street signs remain a link to the past.

15 presidents have visited North Dakota while in office. The first was Rutherford B. Hayes who visited the Dakota Territory, now Fargo, in September 1878.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.