Some Minot Public Schools parents concerned with boundary changes amid district realignment

MINOT, N.D. - On Monday night, parents had the chance to share their feedback on Minot Public Schools future attendance areas for all their schools. This includes the future high school on North Hill and the transformation of Central Campus downtown into a third middle school.

More than 7,500 students are currently enrolled throughout Minot School District, and with the projected growth of the district and the two additional schools that were voted on during the 2021 December bond vote, MPS is looking at realigning their current district boundaries.

Parents of MPS students had a chance to look over new school boundary maps, leaving some frustrated with the potential changes.

“I came tonight because I live near Stonebridge Farms and I never saw it coming that we would change to Central instead of Ramstad. We can see Ramstad from the road,” said Danelle Dyke, a parent.

The reorganizing of the district is intended to alleviate overcrowding and use all the facilities.

“We wanted to have a direct feeder so it would be every elementary would go to a middle school and you would then go from that middle school to a high school. But when you start to look at some of the math, it’s just not going to work. When you have two high schools, three middle schools, it doesn’t quite match up,” said Robert Schwarz, the CEO of RSP

While the system seems far from perfect for some parents, the boundaries are still in the early stages.

“We will never be able to have a perfect alignment, but what we want to do is to do everything we can to make sure we are utilizing our taxpayers’ dollars in the best way possible,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, Superintendent of the Minot Public School District.

Parents had a chance to share their thoughts during the session. In April, the board will go forward with a recommendation for the boundaries.

Another meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the future high school on North Hill to give parents who were unable to attend Monday’s meeting a chance to speak.

