Pair accused of drugging, raping minor in Burleigh County enter not guilty pleas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A case against a Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor is moving forward.

Bismarck police say in Dec. 2021, 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together at a Bismarck motel before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her. Police say Peltier gave Windyboy meth in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.

Tuesday, Windyboy pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and rape among other charges.

Peltier waived a preliminary hearing to enter not guilty pleas for rape and patronizing a minor for sexual activity among other charges.

