New Salem gets ‘calf-inated’ with new coffee shop

There is a new coffee shop in New Salem, but that's just the start of some big things brewing in this small town. With some patience and persistence, it's no cow-incidence things fell into place.

Udderly Caffeinated is keeping the town of New Salem “mooving.” Baking treats and serving up drinks is what Malinda Ellingson has found a passion for since first working in a coffee shop six years ago. Coming up with the name for their shop was a team effort with her husband, Nolan.

“Well we knew we wanted to play off the cow theme and Salem Sue, we have to pay tribute to her. And we were kind of driving around and we make a lot of puns towards each other. And one day I was just like, ‘I’m “udderly” caffeinated,’ and we looked at each other and we were like, that’s it. Like, we just came up with the name and everything just fell into place after that,” said Malinda, who co-owns the coffee shop with Nolan Ellingson.

Mitchell Grade and his mother Tina are real estate agents and bought the historic building with the idea of bringing a local coffee hangout back to New Salem. The Metropolitan, a multi-use facility, opened on January 26th. While their whole vision is still coming together, the first shop to open was an easy call.

“Right away, coffee shop goes here. Don’t know anything about coffee, don’t know how to make coffee but I knew we needed a coffee shop in here,” said Mitchell Grade, co-owner of the Metropolitan.

Opening soon in the Metropolitan is a nail salon and consignment shop.

Udderly Caffeinated has plans to expand to a food truck allowing them to reach people in surrounding communities. But even more, they want to give people a reason to stop by their town and say hello.

“We kind of want it to be that spot in a small town that people drive to, that people want to stop at. We thought it would be cool to have something unique and something special,” said Malinda.

The building was constructed in 1902 as a hotel. While renovating they reused and repurposed as much as they could from the original structure. Interesting finds included old newspapers used as insulation and wallpaper, as well as an auger for coal to heat the building.

The Metropolitan also has two meeting rooms available to rent. You can contact them directly or click here to make reservations.

Utterly Caffeinated is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

