Morton County police looking for missing high-risk sex offender

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jerry Lopez, who recently registered in Almont, North Dakota as a high-risk sex offender.

Officials say Lopez could be driving a green 2015 Chevrolet Sonic four-door hatchback with North Dakota plates 251-DDA. This could also be a stolen vehicle out of Morton County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morton County Sheriff’s Office at 701-667-3330.

