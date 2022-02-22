Advertisement

Morton County police looking for missing high-risk sex offender

Jerry Lopez
Jerry Lopez(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jerry Lopez, who recently registered in Almont, North Dakota as a high-risk sex offender.

Officials say Lopez could be driving a green 2015 Chevrolet Sonic four-door hatchback with North Dakota plates 251-DDA. This could also be a stolen vehicle out of Morton County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morton County Sheriff’s Office at 701-667-3330.

