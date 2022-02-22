Mandan boys hockey bound for state hockey playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Perhaps the Cinderella team of the boy’s state hockey playoffs is the Mandan Boys. The Braves finished the regular season at 4-15-2 before winning 3-of their 4-games in the West Region. Mandan hopes it can carry this momentum throughout the state tournament.

There’s always one team that’s the underdog in any situation and the Mandan boy’s hockey team prefers it as they gear up for the state tournament.

“As a team, we all came out and said we got put in this place, the play-in game. We just went out there, left it out there on the ice, gave it all we had,” said Preston McElvaney, Mandan Braves.

But the record did not always reflect how good the team could be.

“Back in the season, we had some great wins during the season. We had a nice overtime win over Minot, we had a nice win against Bismarck High, we had a nice win against Century, we beat Williston in the regular season. So, there was a confidence we were able to carry into the postseason,” said Leif Mattson, Mandan head coach.

Bringing it together every game and bringing it together every period.

“First period’s been kind of slow, second period we’re just kind of starting to kick it into gear and trying to play a whole three periods of hockey,” said Carter Kilen, Mandan Braves.

Which the Braves will need to do as they get set to face the top seed in the east, Fargo South-Shanley.

“We can only control what we control. And what’s going well for us and what we can use to transition that into state next week. We’ll do the same gameplan as we had this week, take care of our own end and then go from there,” said Mattson.

Puck drop between Mandan and South-Shanley is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

