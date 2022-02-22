Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Montana avalanche kills North Dakotan
Bismarck man killed in Montana avalanche
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Fatal crash
26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi

Latest News

A mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's...
Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera
A mother and her sons are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's allegedly verbally...
Family shaken after angry driver lashes out in McDonald's drive-thru
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death goes to jury
Officials say five adults found dead in a Colorado apartment likely died of unintentional...
Baby found alive after parents, 3 others die from fentanyl-laced drugs
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine