Georgia couple’s family sues over fatal Montana Amtrak derailment

This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah, Ga., for the real estate office where Don Varnadoe worked. The husband and wife from St. Simons Island, Ga.,were among three people killed when an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(Photo courtesy of Robert Kozlowski via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The family of a Georgia couple who was on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they died in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway, which owns the tracks.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Illinois, says Amtrak and BSNF Railway were responsible for the Sept. 25, 2021, derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people — including Donald and Marjorie Varnadoe — and injured at least 44 passengers and crew members.

The Varnadoes, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, had boarded the Amtrak Empire Builder in Chicago on Sept. 24. They were in the observation car when the train derailed near Joplin, Montana. The observation car, which has larger windows, tipped onto its side and slid along the tracks before eventually coming to a stop, the complaint states.

The couple was thrown around inside the car and suffered excruciating injuries before their deaths, the complaint states.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not completed its investigation of the derailment. But the complaint lists possible causes ranging from track and equipment failure to human error and says Amtrak and BSNF Railway were negligent in failing to prevent the crash.

Amtrak will respond to the complaint in court filings, spokesperson Marc Magliari said Tuesday. BNSF Railway can’t comment on pending legislation, spokesperson Lena Kent said.

The complaint seeks damages for the deaths of Donald and Marjorie Varnadoe and for their pain and suffering. The family is also seeking damages for loss of income, emotional support and companionship along with funeral costs and attorneys fees.

