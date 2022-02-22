Advertisement

Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and 36-year-old Russell James(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Formal charges have been filed against three adults accused of child abuse and neglect.

Bismarck police arrested 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, and 18-year-old Serenity Foots after a five-year-old in their care died last Friday. Doyle had been the primary caretaker of the victim since last year.

Court documents report that a minor told police Doyle and Foots have “whooped” the victim with a belt in the past, enough to cause the victim to fall on his face.

Court documents also report that a video on the cell phone of Doyle showed the victim walking around the residence last Friday “clearly suffering from a concussion or other traumatic brain injury” and falling and striking his head on the ground without receiving medical attention.

Doyle and Foots are both charged with child abuse and child neglect. They are in custody on $100,000 bonds. James is charged with child neglect and is in custody on a $50,000 bond.

