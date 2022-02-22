Emergency 911 currently experiencing an outage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emergency 911 is currently experiencing an outage. If you are having difficulties contacting 911 by voice, text 911. Enter the numbers “911″ in the “To” field.

Text message should be brief and include:

Location

Type of emergency

“Send” message.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 personnel. Text in simple words - do not use abbreviations.

We will send an update when we have more information.

For more information visit https://www.911.nd.gov/.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.