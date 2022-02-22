CHI Williston turning Sisters House into daycare facility

WILLISTON, N.D. – Over the past month, Your News Leader has told you about several big projects in Williston aimed at alleviating childcare shortages. Tuesday, another organization gave an update to their childcare facility that will be opening soon.

2022 is shaping up to be the “Year of Childcare” for the Williston Region. Light of Christ Church just opened their new daycare, St. Joseph’s Church and Williston State College plan on having daycares by next year, and on Tuesday, CHI Williston shared details on how they are turning the Sisters House into a daycare.

Childcare remains one of Williston’s biggest challenges, with many people, agencies and businesses working to find a solution. CHI’s Sisters House is the latest response to that issue.

“This is the building that our sisters of mercy lived in. It was not being used, so it was an opportunity for us to be able to provide options for a daycare provider to open a daycare in this space and utilize this area,” said Dubi Cummings, CHI’s marketing director.

The City of Williston has been working to bring more facilities to town as officials feel more childcare will lead to more employment opportunities for families. Last year, Williston Economic Development gave CHI more than $200,000 in STAR fund grants to help renovate the Sisters House.

“The community is still in growth mode, and we are going to see that demand go even further. It’s just one more piece we can add to help the quality of life and attracting young families here by having good capacity and quality childcare in the area,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development director.

The Sisters House was the home to the original founders of CHI Williston more than a century ago. Now an empty building, officials are excited for it to have a purpose again.

“The opportunity for us to renovate and refresh this space to be able to welcome kids in the community is a really exciting thing that really expands on the mission and the legacy of the sisters,” said Cummings.

When completed, the facility will be able to house up to 65 children.

Construction on the Sisters House started a week ago, with officials saying they expect the site to be up and running by this summer.

