CHI St. Alexius Williston resumes in-house and travel testing amid COVID downturn

WILLISTON, N.D. – COVID-19 cases have been falling nationwide. In Williston, the drop in cases has allowed CHI St. Alexius Health to catch up with their testing supplies.

Starting this week, CHI will be resuming COVID testing for those planning on traveling. More supplies and less demand for testing have allowed the hospital to return to conducting most in-house tests.

“Our results take one to two hours, so we are excited to offer this service to the community. The last time we did this was August 23 of last year. So to offer this service is a great benefit to the community and one that’s been needed and wanted,” said Joel Babcock, director of occupational health.

While numbers have dropped, officials say they remain busy caring for COVID patients as well as those with other ailments, but they’re optimistic that they are past their latest peak.

“Things are going in the right direction. We’re not necessarily saying we’re out of the woods yet, but certainly, we feel like we have some breathing room now,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, chief medical officer.

Dr. Wayne Anderson stresses it’s important for people to resume annual examinations if they have been hesitant due to the pandemic.

The hospital provides testing at their walk-in clinic Monday thru Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The ER provides 24/7 service for those who are symptomatic.

