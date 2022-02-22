Advertisement

Bismarck snow removal operations continue, residents asked to move vehicles off streets

Snowplow in Bismarck
Snowplow in Bismarck(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to plow emergency routes and major arterial streets in the coming days. Crews will move into residential areas on Tuesday, February 22nd beginning at 7:00 a.m. and plow until 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked to move vehicles off the street until plows have cleared your area.

City officials have a few other important reminders for residents:

Reminder to Businesses and Residents: Please move vehicles off streets to aid in snow removal operations. Depositing snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street is prohibited and creates a traffic hazard by leaving windrows or piles of snow in travel lanes. The fine or penalty for the violation shall not exceed $1,500.00, and the imprisonment shall not exceed thirty days.

Mailbox Clearance: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.

Adopt a Hydrant: With the recent snow event, we are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most. By helping us you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on the water in case of a fire in your neighborhood. If you are a business owner, please take to time to ensure the hydrants in your area are kept clear also.

Dumpsters: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of seven feet from where it is set in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Fatal crash
26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi
Montana avalanche kills North Dakotan
Bismarck man killed in Montana avalanche

Latest News

calf-inated
New Salem gets ‘calf-inated’ with new coffee shop
presidential ties to ND
A tie to history: street signs showcase North Dakota’s link to Abraham Lincoln
young chief of police
At 21, Powers Lake Police Chief becomes one of the youngest leaders in the nation
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, Alaskans looking to get out on the road may...
Diesel nearing highest price in a decade
bath bombs by brody
Mandan family raising awareness about Down syndrome with bath bombs