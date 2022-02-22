Bismarck snow removal operations continue, residents asked to move vehicles off streets

BISMARCK, N.D. - The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to plow emergency routes and major arterial streets in the coming days. Crews will move into residential areas on Tuesday, February 22nd beginning at 7:00 a.m. and plow until 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked to move vehicles off the street until plows have cleared your area.

City officials have a few other important reminders for residents:

Reminder to Businesses and Residents: Please move vehicles off streets to aid in snow removal operations. Depositing snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street is prohibited and creates a traffic hazard by leaving windrows or piles of snow in travel lanes. The fine or penalty for the violation shall not exceed $1,500.00, and the imprisonment shall not exceed thirty days.

Mailbox Clearance: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.

Adopt a Hydrant: With the recent snow event, we are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most. By helping us you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on the water in case of a fire in your neighborhood. If you are a business owner, please take to time to ensure the hydrants in your area are kept clear also.

Dumpsters: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of seven feet from where it is set in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.