Work gets underway at future Minot City Hall location

MINOT, N.D. – Work is underway on the future Minot City Hall. The city was running out of room for their administrative offices.

The new building downtown gives more elbow room for the departments. They’re hoping to start moving into the offices in spring of 2023. A tenant is still doing business out of the building while work is underway.

“It’s challenging because we have to keep them in service at the same time that we’re deconstructing the building around them. So everyone’s working together, we’re trying to work with them so they understand impacts, and those sort of things,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

City staff will walk us through a few times throughout the construction to show the progress of the work as it gets closer to completion.

