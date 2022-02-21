Advertisement

Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana

Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening.

The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried. An investigator with the avalanche center planned to head to the slide to gather more information Sunday.

At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Fatal crash
26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi
Mandan City Commission
Mandan city commission approves changes to minor penalties
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Latest News

Near whiteout conditions are making it more difficult for authorities to work a crash west of...
Portion of I-94 closed following crash
Eric Locken
Meet Minot’s 2022 Citizen of the Year
Work at new Minot City Hall
Work gets underway at future Minot City Hall location
sports 2/20
6PM Sportscast 2/20/22