Senator John Hoeven, State Rep. Rick Becker speak in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - The two Republican candidates currently running for North Dakota’s Senate seat had a chance to talk in Williston this weekend.

Incumbent Senator John Hoeven and State Representative Rick Becker both spoke at the Lincoln Luncheon for District 1 Republicans Saturday. As the keynote speaker, Hoeven spoke of the progress made in northwest North Dakota and how focusing on carbon capture is the key to the region’s continued success.

“We now have approval from the EPA to put CO2 downhole, whether it’s a class 2 well, which is for enhanced oil recovery, or put it down in a class 6 well where we are just storing it. Both are great opportunities for the Williston Basin,” said Hoeven.

Meanwhile, Becker explained some of his platforms, including focusing on spending, term limits, and energy.

“I think that we do have to fight this war on fossil fuels that the progressives have been waging for many years, but I am going to take a step back and say the best thing that we can do is stop subsidizing their competition. That’s what gives an uneven playing field,” said Becker.

Both candidates will be on the ballot for the June Primary. Hoeven has won five straight statewide elections, receiving 79% of the vote in 2016.

