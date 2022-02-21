Advertisement

Public discusses future of aquatics in Minot

Public discusses future of aquatics in Minot
Public discusses future of aquatics in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The future of aquatics in the city came up at the Minot Parks public input meeting.

In a previous survey, a better aquatics facility was the second highest priority for the community. Since parks started the plans, voters approved a bonding measure for Minot Public Schools that would create a recreation facility on north hill.

Some preliminary designs were up for review at the meetings last week.

“One thing that I’m really looking forward to is the aquatic center at the new high school, and also the possibility for having a community aquatic center, something that can be used all year round,” said Tristan Bolstad, attendee.

The presentation of the final master plan with public feedback is scheduled for March 15.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Rolanda Doyle, 36-year-old Russell James, 18-year-old Serenity Foots, and...
BREAKING: Bismarck Police arrest four adults after two children died in two separate incidents
Erion Peltier
FBI confirms body of Erion Peltier found
Fatal crash
26-year-old Stanley man dies in head-on crash with semi
Mandan City Commission
Mandan city commission approves changes to minor penalties
Pile-up on Interstate-94 on February 21, 2022.
UPDATE: Several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-94

Latest News

Minot City Council Preview
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Minot City Council meeting
Interstate Fargo
Blizzard conditions shut down parts of Interstates 94 and 29
Bryton Allard
At 21, Powers Lake Police Chief becomes one of the youngest leaders in the nation
State Representative Rick Becker (left) and Incumbent Senator John Hoeven (right)
Senator John Hoeven, State Rep. Rick Becker speak in Williston