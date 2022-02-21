Public discusses future of aquatics in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The future of aquatics in the city came up at the Minot Parks public input meeting.

In a previous survey, a better aquatics facility was the second highest priority for the community. Since parks started the plans, voters approved a bonding measure for Minot Public Schools that would create a recreation facility on north hill.

Some preliminary designs were up for review at the meetings last week.

“One thing that I’m really looking forward to is the aquatic center at the new high school, and also the possibility for having a community aquatic center, something that can be used all year round,” said Tristan Bolstad, attendee.

The presentation of the final master plan with public feedback is scheduled for March 15.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.