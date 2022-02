FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A portion of I-94 between West Fargo and Casselton is closed following a crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s a multi-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries.

Westbound traffic is now being diverted around Mapleton.

No Travel is advised in Cass County and many other portion of ND.

