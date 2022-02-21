Meet Minot’s 2022 Citizen of the Year

MINOT, N.D. – Every year the city of Minot names one resident who goes above and beyond in the community as the citizen of the year. This year, Eric Locken was selected.

Locken works for Project Bee, has organized several food drives, and raised more than $1,100 for students at Washington Elementary to purchase new books.

“It feels really good. It gives me kind of a sense of purpose and I guess it feels good to have a good role model for my daughter so I try to make sure I do good things so she has somebody to kind of look up too,” said Locken.

The city awarded Locken a $1,000 donation to give to a charity of choice.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.