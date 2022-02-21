A look ahead to Tuesday’s Minot City Council meeting

MINOT, N.D. – Minot is likely to see progress on a number of projects in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Bids are coming back on the construction of Fire Station 5, as well as the work into Edison Safe Routes scheduled to start this year.

A public hearing will also be held to amend zoning on The Tracks development north of the future Trinity Health hospital location.

The full agenda can be found here.

