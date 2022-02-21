Advertisement

Blizzard conditions shut down parts of Interstates 94 and 29

Interstate Fargo
Interstate Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed I-94 from Jamestown to Fargo, I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton.

The closures are due to blizzard conditions causing hazardous travel and zero visibility. The roads potentially could become impassable due to severe snow drifts. The Highway Patrol says drivers are not allowed to travel on closed roads due to life threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service.

